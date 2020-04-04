JUST BEING NOT CORBYN ISN'T LIKELY ENOUGH:

Listening to Starmer speak feels like slowly drowning in blancmange. It's not that what he's saying is incoherent, or rambly. Far from it. Everything this former barrister says feels carefully, even overly, considered. It's that what he says is kind of nothingy, replete with platitudes and wispy, high-minded rhetoric that evaporates upon contact with your brain. Pair it with his negative charisma and it's a remarkably numbing combination.





His speech opened on the coronavirus crisis before hammering the message of his campaign - that he will lead Labour into government while not ditching the 'radicalism' of the Corbyn era. It was completely lifeless, ending on the anti-climactic lines: 'I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and with hope. So that when the time comes, we can serve our country again in government.' How the earth moved.





There is a point in all this. Namely, that Starmer's politics are as empty as his rhetoric. His campaign, which brought on board people from the right and left of the party, was an exercise in hedging. He paid lip-service to socialism and radicalism, keen to keep the Corbynite membership on side. But he did so in a way that was entirely devoid of substance, reducing socialism in one op-ed to a desire to 'stand up for the powerless against the powerful'.



