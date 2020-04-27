JUST BAN CARS:

Atlanta's "Action Plan for Safer Streets" is perhaps the most significant example of the scooter craze actually influencing policy and infrastructure in American cities, but it's not the only one. Scooter companies--buoyed by their fees, data, and millions of new two-wheeled street users--have begun to push cities, especially those that have historically had few cyclists, to rethink their auto-centric street designs. Indianapolis has earmarked the fees it charges scooter companies to build safe "neighborways" for bikes and scooters, and activists in Nashville have used scooter data to make a stronger case for bike lane expansions along popular corridors, to name just two more examples.





Scooter-sharing companies already faced an uncertain future before the coronavirus pandemic, and now that future is in great jeopardy, with most companies suspending service in the U.S. But no matter what happens going forward, this two-year experiment has clearly demonstrated the demand for micromobility--human-size, often electrically boosted vehicles--in a wide variety of American cities. Scooters have also proven to be a powerful symbol, illustrating the geometry and physics at the root of the nation's transportation problems--for those who are willing to look.





Scooters are a lot of things to a lot of people, but everyone can agree they're popular. In 2018, the first year they were widely available, shared, dockless scooters provided 38.5 million trips in America, more than the nation's much-longer-established docked bike-share systems like CitiBike. All indications suggest that number should be higher for 2019. Atlanta saw more than 3 million rides in the first nine months of 2019. Austin, Texas, saw 5 million rides in a 15-month period between 2018 and 2019. Los Angeles sees about 1 million scooter and dockless bike rides per month. A single company, Lime, which operates fleets of scooters and bikes around the world, announced its 100 millionth ride in September 2019.



