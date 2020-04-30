IT'S JUST A RACIST DODGE:

U.S. intelligence agencies are resisting pressure from the Trump administration to blame China for the coronavirus outbreak due to a lack of hard evidence, The New York Times reports. Senior Trump administration officials have reportedly pushed spy agencies to look for evidence to support the dubious theory that the virus outbreak began in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan. But the agencies have reportedly seen no evidence of a link to any lab, and scientists believe it's overwhelmingly likely that that the virus leapt from animal to human in a nonlaboratory setting.