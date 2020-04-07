IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

When we started Formlabs nine years ago, I couldn't have predicted that we'd go from manufacturing 3-D printers and developing resins to producing medical equipment to fight a pandemic. But as we heard about shortages of essential medical devices and products needed to provide lifesaving care in the wake of the novel coronavirus, I realized Formlabs could help.





Hospitals and clinicians were already using Formlabs 3-D printers and resins to create 3-D printed parts such as physical models of patients' anatomies from CT/MRI data and surgical guides for oral surgery. As the need for more medical equipment became clear, we began working with our current medical partners as well as many others across the country to support their needs. Our primary response was focused on test swabs because the demand for the COVID-19 test kit components had far outpaced the supply of the two main factories -- one in hard-hit northern Italy and one in Maine -- that typically produce the swabs.



