IT AIN'T THE MARKET, IT'S THE MEAT:

A price list issued by one merchant at the sprawling emporium, which circulated on China's internet in January, contained a smorgasbord of exotic wildlife including civets, rats, snakes, giant salamanders and even live wolf pups.





Markets such as this are the final stop in what conservationists say is a brutal trade in wild animals that is fueled in large part by Chinese consumption.





It caters to an enduring demand for wild animals as exotic menu items or for use in traditional medicines whose efficacy is not confirmed by science. [...]

After a more than two-month lockdown to contain the virus, in which citizens of Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province were confined to their homes, life is inching back toward normality.





Border controls are loosening, allowing residents who were stranded outside the province -- as well as foreign journalists -- to begin re-entering in recent days.





But the market's fate seems sealed.





For weeks, crews have carefully disinfected and then removed all of its merchandise and other contents, followed by further rounds of disinfecting the entire site, according to state media reports.





The market is slated for permanent closure, according to the reports, though no plans to demolish the site have been announced.





China has, however, announced plans for a "comprehensive" ban on the wildlife trade that reportedly flourished there.