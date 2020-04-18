ISIS HAVING BEEN DEALT WITH, ON TO ASSAD:

Two senior regime officers were killed in an attack on a military vehicle near the town of Herak in the restive southern Syrian province of Daraa, in the latest in a series of attacks on regime soldiers.





The officers were from the regime's 52nd brigade, and were identified by the "Hauran Independent Media Activists' Group" as Colonel Hamid Makhlouf, the leader of the brigade, and Colonel Mahmoud Habib, the brigade's planning officer.





On Thursday armed men attacked a military vehicle belonging to Assad regime forces on the road between the towns of Izraa and Busra al-Harir, killing three soldiers and injuring a number of others, the Syrian news website Zaman al-Wasl reported.





The militants used light and medium weapons in the attack and escaped afterwards, according to Zaman al-Wasl.