April 13, 2020
IMAGINE BEING SO UNCERTAIN OF YOUR FAITH...:
Virginia pastor who defiantly held church service dies of coronavirus (Lee Brown, April 13, 2020, NY Post)
In his last known in-person service on March 22, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn got his congregation at Richmond's New Deliverance Evangelistic Church to stand to prove how many were there despite warnings against gatherings of more than 10 people."I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that," he said, repeating it a second time to claps, saying that "people are healed" in his church.
...that you're afraid to miss a few services?
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2020 5:58 PM
