April 25, 2020
IF VLAD WAS DESIGNING HIS PERFECT PRESIDENT...:
Trump-Putin joint statement on Elbe anniversary alarms Russia critics in U.S. (Michael R. Gordon and Gordon Lubold, 4/25/20, MarketWatch)
Thanks to the Deep State, he is at least reduced to symbols. Although killing Americans certainly suits Vlad too.President Trump issued a symbolic joint statement Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a move that has stirred debate within the Trump administration and spawned concern among some lawmakers on Capitol Hill, according to people familiar with the document.
