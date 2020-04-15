HOW'S DONALD'S MENTOR DOING?:

Moscow is heading for a coronavirus outbreak similar to the one which has devastated New York, a leading Russian virologist has warned.





The worrying prediction comes as pictures emerged of 18 new coronavirus hospitals being built by Russia to cope with the pandemic.





Moscow currently has 11,0513 registered cases out of 21,102 across Russia.





There have been 198 confirmed Covid-19 deaths recorded in Russia, with 88 in Moscow alone.





Beijing has urged Moscow to 'get a grip' on infections since most of China's new cases have been imported from Russia.



