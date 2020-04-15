April 15, 2020
HOW'S DONALD'S MENTOR DOING?:
Moscow will be 'like New York' with covid-19 deaths so far 'the tip of iceberg' (Will Stewart, 15 APR 2020, Daily Mirror)
Moscow is heading for a coronavirus outbreak similar to the one which has devastated New York, a leading Russian virologist has warned.The worrying prediction comes as pictures emerged of 18 new coronavirus hospitals being built by Russia to cope with the pandemic.Moscow currently has 11,0513 registered cases out of 21,102 across Russia.There have been 198 confirmed Covid-19 deaths recorded in Russia, with 88 in Moscow alone.Beijing has urged Moscow to 'get a grip' on infections since most of China's new cases have been imported from Russia.Professor Sergei Netesov, of Novosibirsk State University, warned that Moscow is facing a major crisis comparable to that in New York where there have been 10,000 deaths.
