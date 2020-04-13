April 13, 2020
HIS LIPS WERE MOVING:
GOP governor says Trump is lying about states not needing aid: "The president was on the call" (BOB BRIGHAM, APRIL 13, 2020, Raw Story)
"We're in great shape with ventilators," Trump said on Friday. "We're in great shape with protective clothing. We have additional plane loads coming in but we're not getting any calls from governors at this moment... We're getting very few calls from governors or anybody else."Hogan said that Trump's words were "not quite accurate.""I get calls from governors every single day," Hogan replied. "We've had 12 calls now with every single governor in America, eight of which the president and/or vice president was on the call with us."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2020 12:00 AM