GIVEN HOW UNPOPULAR THE TOP OF THE TICKET IS...:

Arizona Republican Representative Shawnna Bolick may be kept off the ballot during the next election because of a lawsuit which claims Bolick listed the address of a UPS Store as her primary residence on her nomination petitions. Because she swore the information was true under penalty of perjury, her address listing on the forms may have made Bolick ineligible to run. [...]





Arizona's Democrats have not had control of the House of Representatives since 1966. That could change if incumbent Bolick is removed from the ballot. Currently, there are 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats in the state House.



