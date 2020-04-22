April 22, 2020
GIVEN HOW UNPOPULAR THE TOP OF THE TICKET IS...:
ARIZONA STATE REPUBLICANS COULD LOSE CONTROL OF HOUSE BECAUSE ONE LAWMAKER LISTED UPS STORE AS HER HOME ADDRESS (JEFFERY MARTIN, 4/22/20, Newsweek)
Arizona Republican Representative Shawnna Bolick may be kept off the ballot during the next election because of a lawsuit which claims Bolick listed the address of a UPS Store as her primary residence on her nomination petitions. Because she swore the information was true under penalty of perjury, her address listing on the forms may have made Bolick ineligible to run. [...]Arizona's Democrats have not had control of the House of Representatives since 1966. That could change if incumbent Bolick is removed from the ballot. Currently, there are 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats in the state House.If one Democrat wins a seat in the House, that would put the House at an even split between parties. If two Democrats win seats, then the Democrats would gain the majority.
...that switch is probably inevitable anyway.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2020 12:00 AM