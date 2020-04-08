FORCED INNOVATION:

The world is not likely to see a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 until next year, and there's still no drug engineered to fight the virus. Studies of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been touted by President Trump, have not conclusively shown an effect against Covid-19. Plasma transfusions, which deliver antibodies from blood donated by recovered Covid-19 patients, are undergoing trials in a few hospitals, but remain in short supply.





In the meantime, a growing number of pharmaceutical companies are scrambling to roll out what will likely be the first generation of drugs specific to Covid-19.





Like plasma transfusions, these drugs are built on antibodies. But they're delivered in a concentration that aims to be more effective, consistent, and able to be mass-produced. Such drugs are commonplace in treating cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, infectious diseases like Ebola, and other conditions, and represent a $50 billion annual market in the US that includes six of the country's top 15 selling drugs.





Several companies are preparing to start clinical trials with an antibody-based Covid-19 drug, and several project they could be available by the fall.





"There's definitely a race to do this," said Tom Moran, director of the Center for Therapeutic Antibody Development at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. "A lot of people believe that this could be a bridge to a vaccine. And monoclonal antibodies are the number-one grossing drugs on the market today, so it's not far-fetched."