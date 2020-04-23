April 23, 2020
FL IS IN THE BAG; TX IS THE BATTLEGROUND:
Florida poll with Biden ahead a warning sign for Trump (Naomi Lim, April 22, 2020, Washington Examiner)
Joe Biden is ahead in another poll surveying Florida voters, a potential problem for President Trump's reelection campaign.Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, notches up 46% support in Florida to Trump's 42%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday.Florida's 29 Electoral College votes are critical to Trump's efforts to secure the 270 he needs to reclaim the White House in November.Yet in Quinnipiac's survey, Biden has an edge over Trump with independents, who could swing the contest. The two-term vice president draws 44% of the group, while the incumbent attracts 37%. Biden also has an advantage on Trump when it comes to voters older than 65, winning the demographic 52% to 42%. In 2016, Trump dominated the age bracket with 57% to then-Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton's 40%.
