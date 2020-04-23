FL IS IN THE BAG; TX IS THE BATTLEGROUND:

Joe Biden is ahead in another poll surveying Florida voters, a potential problem for President Trump's reelection campaign.





Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, notches up 46% support in Florida to Trump's 42%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday.





Florida's 29 Electoral College votes are critical to Trump's efforts to secure the 270 he needs to reclaim the White House in November.



