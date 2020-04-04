DUDES, WE'RE BLAMING THE CHINESE NOT THE JEWS:

"It's deeply saddening and it's revolting, but the coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that Jews will be blamed whenever there's an epidemic, be it today or 1347," said Marc Knobel, a historian who since 2002 has been the head of studies at the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities.





In recent weeks, a caricature of Agnes Buzyn, France's previous health minister who was Jewish, pouring poison into a well -- a depiction of one of the most prevalent theories that led to pogroms during the Black Death plague -- has made the rounds on French social media. It's been shared tens of thousands of times.





Another viral image superimposes Buzyn's face on the "happy merchant" anti-Semitic caricature, which shows a grinning Jewish man rubbing his palms together.





Then there's a widely shared video accusing Buzyn and her husband, Yves Levy, also Jewish, of withholding chloroquine -- an anti-malarial drug being touted as a possible coronavirus antidote by some, including US President Donald Trump, but whose effectivity against the coronavirus is unproven -- from the French public for financial gain. It garnered 170,000 views on YouTube before being deleted.