April 13, 2020
DUDE, NO ONE NEEDS YOU TO TELL US:
Joe Biden steps up attack on Donald Trump over testing failure (NIKKI SCHWAB, 4/13/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
Joe Biden lashed out at President Trump for 'making excuses' in an op-ed in the New York Times detailing how he would handle the coroanvirus pandemic as president.'We are now several months into this crisis, and still this administration has not squarely faced up to the "original sin" in it's failed response - the failure to test,' Biden pointed out in the editorial, which ran Sunday.
How about, "I have obvious differences with Donald over how he handled this, in particular his failure to follow the roadmap that President Obama and I laid out to prevent deaths. But there'll be plenty of time for us to discuss my plans after the crisis wanes. For now, I hope and pray that his worst mistakes are behind him and that there are no more needless deaths."
