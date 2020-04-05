"DON'T LOOK BACK":

For painfully obvious reasons, the Cardinals didn't open their home schedule Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. The good news is that Bob Gibson would have been there if there had been no coronavirus pandemic-fueled shutdown of sports.





Diagnosed last summer with pancreatic cancer, Gibson, 84, had no guarantee he would see many, if any, more Cardinals openers. But now his chemotherapy treatments have been moved from once a week to every three weeks and he said he feels no pain.





Gibson is due for a couple of days of tests this week but for now, as he told someone recently, "The reaper came the other day -- and I wouldn't answer the door." [...]





Current Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, posting one of many "bests" and "Top 10s," that have appeared on Twitter lately, said that he would choose Gibson to start one game he absolutely had to win. Flaherty, incidentally, was wearing a Gibson jersey at the beach the first day he got back to California after spring camps officially were shut down.





"I would have started me, too," Gibson said.