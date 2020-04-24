April 24, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Reinstate Capt. Crozier to USS Roosevelt, Navy Tells Esper, According to Reports (KATIE BO WILLIAMS, 4/24/20, Defense One)
Senior Navy officials have recommended to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Capt. Brett Crozier, the commander who was fired after warning that the crew of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt was in danger, be restored to command of the aircraft carrier, according to multiple news reports.
Come January, the piles of corpses will be the only evidence Donald even existed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 24, 2020 4:30 PM