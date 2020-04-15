DONALD WHO?:

The Trump administration's attempt to strongarm South Korea into a large increase in spending on the basing of U.S. troops has failed:





Trump, they say, already rejected what was probably Seoul's best offer ahead of its mid-April parliamentary elections - an increase of at least 13% from the previous accord, two of the officials said.





That offer and decision to reject it by the U.S. president, the details of which have not been previously reported, leaves the United States and South Korea at an impasse, even as outbreaks of the coronavirus threaten to undermine U.S.-South Korean military readiness for any potential conflict with North Korea.



