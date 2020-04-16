DONALD CHOSE A LOUSY SVENGALI:

Less than a month ago, when Russia had suffered just one death from COVID-19, a state television presenter introduced a guest dressed in green and wearing spiky headgear. "So, when did you first arrive in Moscow?" the presenter asked, referring to the actor as the "coronavirus bug."





The broadcast -- a bizarre blend of dark humor and public health information -- aired on March 21 when there were just 253 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the country and just days after the Kremlin had assured Russians that the virus was "under control."



