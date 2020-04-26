DIDN'T GIVE AWAY HIS BEST RIM SHOT:

He was hired by Stevie Wonder as his live drummer and came into the orbit of Motown Records, who later employed him as a bandleader. His group Bohannon & The Motown Sound backed numerous label stars on tour, including Marvin Gaye, the Four Tops, the Temptations, and Diana Ross and the Supremes ("I've never been to heaven, but I bet that's pretty close," Bohannon once said of the latter).





After Motown moved to Los Angeles, he stayed in the label's first home of Detroit and started a solo career, beginning with 1973 album Stop & Go, and eventually released 19 studio albums by the end of the 1980s. He struggled to cross over in the US pop market - only one of his singles reached the Top 100 - but he became a mainstay in the disco boom of the mid-1970s onwards with tracks like Let's Start the Dance.





He had three Top 40 hits in the UK: South African Man, Foot Stompin' Music and Disco Stomp, the latter reaching No 6 in 1975.





He became a cult favourite among his fellow musicians, with Tom Tom Club respectfully chanting his name over and over in their hit Genius of Love; artists including Mary J Blige, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Snoop Dogg have all sampled his tracks. He is seen as helping to pioneer the "four-four" beat that powered disco and later house and techno, and the octave-jumping groove of Me and the Gang became the core of Paul Johnson's house hit Get Get Down, a UK No 5 hit in 1999.