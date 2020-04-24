CRASS IN POCKET:





[T]rump himself is tens of millions of dollars in debt to China: In 2012, his real estate partner refinanced one of Trump's most prized New York buildings for almost $1 billion. The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China -- its first loan of this kind in the U.S. -- which matures in the middle of what could be Trump's second term, financial records show.





Steps from Trump Tower in Manhattan, the 43-story 1290 Avenue of the Americas skyscraper spans an entire city block. Trump owns a 30 percent stake in the property valued at more than $1 billion, making it one of the priciest addresses in his portfolio, according to his financial disclosures.





Trump's ownership of the building received a smattering of attention before and after his 2016 campaign. But the arrangement with the Bank of China -- and its impending due date in 2022 -- has gone largely unnoticed.