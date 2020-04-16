April 16, 2020
CONSIDER THE ALTERNATIVE...:
In crisis, Trump's most ardent fans find they love him more (Story Hinckley, 4/15/20, CS Monitor)
To many on the left, President Donald Trump has been a manifest disaster in guiding America through the current pandemic.But Maria Romero most definitely would beg to differ."The man is not a magician, but he's doing everything he can. ... He believes in America and he believes in Americans," says Ms. Romero, who lost her job at a car dealership outside of Chicago two weeks ago because of COVID-19.She tunes into President Trump's coronavirus briefings every evening, saying they make her feel reassured and hopeful."I could be bitter, I could say, 'This is President Trump's fault' - but it's not," she says. "Things were wonderful [before COVID-19]. He did it once, he'll do it again. I trust him."As the United States navigates a spring season like no other, with much of its population sheltering at home and the economy frozen, President Trump's core supporters - call them "superfans" - remain staunchly behind a chief executive they believe was Making America Great Again before a pandemic unexpectedly upset his plans.
...that your emotional need to compromise your values and engage in negative partisanship has led to thousands of deaths. It's asking too much to expect them to face reality right now.
