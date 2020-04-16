CONSIDER THE ALTERNATIVE...:

To many on the left, President Donald Trump has been a manifest disaster in guiding America through the current pandemic.





But Maria Romero most definitely would beg to differ.





"The man is not a magician, but he's doing everything he can. ... He believes in America and he believes in Americans," says Ms. Romero, who lost her job at a car dealership outside of Chicago two weeks ago because of COVID-19.





She tunes into President Trump's coronavirus briefings every evening, saying they make her feel reassured and hopeful.





"I could be bitter, I could say, 'This is President Trump's fault' - but it's not," she says. "Things were wonderful [before COVID-19]. He did it once, he'll do it again. I trust him."



