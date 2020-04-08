April 8, 2020
COMETH THE MOMENT, COMETH THE QUACK:
In 2017, a journalist predicted that Trump's Hurricane Katrina would be 'a deadly pandemic.' He tells us why he made that prediction. (Charles Davis, Apr. 8th, 2020, Business Insider)
He wasn't alone, either, as he readily admits: the outgoing administration of former President Barack Obama sought to impress upon its successor the need to prepare for a pandemic.What is especially interesting about Silberman's unfortunate prescience is that it was his expertise in autism that informed his assessment.In 2014, the future US president promoted the long-discredited theory that vaccines cause autism. That, Silberman said, led him to question his understanding of science altogether -- and his ability to manage a public health crisis."Long before I ever heard the word, 'coronavirus,' I knew that Trump was simply incapable of thinking and working at that level," Silberman said.He likens Trump's promotion of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as a no-lose remedy for the coronavirus to snake oil salesman offering crank "cures" for the neurologically divergent. There is no hard evidence that this drug -- used for malaria, lupus, and arthritis -- works as a COVID-19 treatment, and it can have both short-term side effects in addition to and serious long-term side effects. Misuse of the drug can be lethal."He is precisely the wrong man at the wrong time in history," Silberman argued. "And now many Americans will pay the price with their lives."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 8, 2020