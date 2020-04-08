COMETH THE MOMENT, COMETH THE QUACK:

He wasn't alone, either, as he readily admits: the outgoing administration of former President Barack Obama sought to impress upon its successor the need to prepare for a pandemic.





What is especially interesting about Silberman's unfortunate prescience is that it was his expertise in autism that informed his assessment.





In 2014, the future US president promoted the long-discredited theory that vaccines cause autism. That, Silberman said, led him to question his understanding of science altogether -- and his ability to manage a public health crisis.





"Long before I ever heard the word, 'coronavirus,' I knew that Trump was simply incapable of thinking and working at that level," Silberman said.





He likens Trump's promotion of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as a no-lose remedy for the coronavirus to snake oil salesman offering crank "cures" for the neurologically divergent. There is no hard evidence that this drug -- used for malaria, lupus, and arthritis -- works as a COVID-19 treatment, and it can have both short-term side effects in addition to and serious long-term side effects. Misuse of the drug can be lethal.



