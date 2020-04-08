CO-AUTHOR OF THE PERFECT COUNTRY SONG:

Almost uniquely among the glut of early 70s singer-songwriters, Prine - who has died aged 73 - seemed untouched by the countercultural events of the preceding years: he seemed to tap into an earlier musical tradition, "an authentic, rather catchy extension of Nashville and Appalachia", as critic Robert Christgau noted of Prine's eponymous 1971 debut album. He was not given to writing starry-eyed paeans to the denizens of the Woodstock festival. His albums never sounded as if they had emerged from the stoned, eucalyptus-scented idyll of Laurel Canyon. There was something tough and austere about them, perhaps because of Prine's voice - a rough, artless, nasal rasp that Dylan suggested sounded as if Prine had swallowed a jew's harp. It got more gravelly as the years progressed and he recovered first from neck, then from lung cancer.





Prine wasn't a musical innovator. He occasionally threw his audience a curveball, not least when he released, in 1979, Pink Cadillac, a rockabilly-infused album filled with slurred vocals and raw-sounding performances - an amplifier fritzing out was audible throughout the track Saigon. But for the most part, his music stayed within a territory bound on one side by country and folk and on the other by old-fashioned rhythm and blues.





Prine was an extraordinarily gifted songwriter. Gruff, funny, empathetic, imaginative, he was a born storyteller. When playing live, his peers might occasionally "rap" with the audience, but Prine seemed as much in his element spinning lengthy yarns between songs as singing them. Devotees of his debut album - or the acclaimed Bruised Orange in 1978, or his 1991 "comeback" album The Missing Years - might disagree, but there is a compelling argument that the best way into his work is his 1988 double album John Prine Live. Recorded when Prine had fallen out of fashion and was back playing clubs, it strips everything back to guitar and vocals. Occasionally, the intros last twice as long as the songs.




