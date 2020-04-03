April 3, 2020
CAPTAIN CROZIERED:
Russia detains activist doctor trying to help hospital amid virus (DARIA LITVINOVA, 4/03/20, AP)
An activist doctor who had criticized Russia's response to the coronavirus outbreak was forcibly detained as she and some of her colleagues tried to deliver protective gear to a hospital in need.Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva of the Alliance of Doctors union was trying to bring more than 500 masks, sanitizers, hazmat suits, gloves and protective glasses to a hospital in the Novgorod region about 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) northwest of Moscow on Thursday when she and the others were stopped by police on a highway.
