BUT NOT A SINGLE MUSLIM!:





At least 430,000 people have traveled from China to the United States on direct flights since the COVID-19 disease surfaced last year - with nearly 40,000 arriving in the two months after President Trump imposed travel restrictions.





Additionally, there were more than 1,300 direct passenger flights and 381,000 travelers arriving to the United States from China in January. Around a quarter were Americans.





The New York Times reports that thousands of these passengers flew directly from China as US health officials were just beginning to gauge the severity of the outbreak.





The first reported cases of coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year.





The majority of the passengers arrived in January at major airports in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle and Newark.





Over the past week, flights leaving Beijing continued to land in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, mainly Americans and some others who were exempt from the restriction placed on February 2.





Since then, 279 flights from China have come to the United States and interviews suggest that coronavirus screenings have been inconsistent.