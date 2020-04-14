April 14, 2020
BUILD THE WALL...AROUND THE PRAM HIGHER:
Wounded by media scrutiny, Trump turned a briefing into a presidential tantrum (David Smith, 13 Apr 2020, The Guardian)
A toddler threw a self-pitying tantrum on live television on Monday night. Unfortunately he was 73 years old, wearing a long red tie and running the world's most powerful country.Donald Trump, starved of campaign rallies, Mar-a-Lago weekends and golf, and goaded by a bombshell newspaper report, couldn't take it any more. Years of accreted grievance and resentment towards the media came gushing out in a torrent. He ranted, he raved, he melted down and he blew up the internet with one of the most jaw-dropping performances of his presidency.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 14, 2020 12:00 AM