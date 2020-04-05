BREAKING THE OIL CURSE:

[F]or three decades, America has repeatedly come to Saudi Arabia's aid. U.S. troops, 700,000 of them, kept Saddam Hussein at bay in 1990 and then crushed Iraq's army in the Gulf War a few months later. In 2015, former U.S. President Barack Obama backed Saudi Arabia's bloody, failed intervention in Yemen, providing vital support to the Saudi military. (Saudi forces have failed to defeat Yemen's Houthi rebels, strengthening Iran's position in the process.) And though President Donald Trump has thus far refused to go to war for Saudi Arabia, he has deployed thousands of U.S. troops to bolster its defenses. It is an open question whether the Saudi monarchy would still be ruling today without U.S. patronage and protection.





Yet the Saudi regime that America protects is now erratic and impetuous -- the worst kind of junior partner. Since the young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his ascent five years ago, hubris and recklessness have become the hallmarks of Saudi decision-making, at home and abroad. Imprisoning and shaking down their own princes, kidnapping foreign prime ministers, and finally, in the judgment of the CIA, murdering and dismembering the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.





These attacks on individuals, however, paled in comparison to the Kingdom's military misjudgments. The war in Yemen, pushed by Mohammed bin Salman when he became Minister of Defense in 2015, was expected to be a quick triumph. Instead it has become the worst humanitarian disaster on earth. American-made missiles and bombs have killed thousands of civilians due to some combination of Saudi carelessness, incompetence, and malice. The campaign has also been an embarrassment for Saudi Arabia's paper tiger military, outfought by Yemen's Houthi militia and trapped in an unwinnable war -- a war backstopped by the support of both the Obama and Trump administrations.





These decisions ultimately damage the United States, rightly seen as Saudi Arabia's unblinking protector. Though Congress took belated steps to end the Saudi campaign in Yemen, most Americans could and did ignore Saudi Arabia's recent actions in its own neighborhood. But as job losses mount, ordinary Americans will finally face the consequences of our toxic relationship with the Saudi monarchy.