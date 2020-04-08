BECAUSE THEY DON'T HATE THEMSELVES?:

Matt Grossmann: This week on The Science of Politics, why are black conservatives still Democrats? For the Niskanen Center, I'm Matt Grossmann.





Many African Americans see themselves as conservatives and hold conservative policy opinions. So, why do black voters overwhelmingly identify as Democrats and vote for Democratic candidates? Do Republicans have any chance to increase their black voter support? And what can Democrats do to motivate black turnout? [...]





Matt Grossmann: And Philpot says the diversity in black political thought often doesn't show up in voting.





Tasha Philpot: The most important finding is that there's quite a bit of heterogeneity among black voters that often gets masked when we just look at the outcomes of elections. Elections, ultimately, are binary choices for the republican and the democratic party. And so, you really don't get a sense of what the intensity of the choice is, but if you take a step back and look at black public opinion and all of the elements that go into casting a ballot, you then see that there is quite a bit of difference amongst African Americans in their orientation towards politics.





And I look specifically at ideological orientation and even more specifically towards the placement of African Americans on ... Or their self-identification on the liberal/conservative continuum. And what we see is that there's been a growing number of African Americans willing to self-identify as conservative but unlike the relationship between ideology and party identification among whites, you don't see a corresponding increase in the number of African American self-identifying as republican.





I look at why this is the case and I find that African Americans are conservative along a number of dimensions, particularly when it comes to religion. But alternately, their sense of group identity and black consciousness restricts the extent to which that ideological self-identification gets translated into their party identification.





Matt Grossmann: They also agree that African Americans have become less liberal over time. White says they're now more moderate.





Ismail White: Black conservatism has not risen as much as blacks have become much more moderate in their support since the 1960s on all sorts of issues. I think in the 1960s ... In the book, we demonstrate that about 80% of blacks were supporting issues like government redistribution of wealth and policies such as the need to provide specific assistance directed towards African Americans. Both those things, according to the American National Elections Study, has support among black Americans has decreased significantly. Up to today, it's probably much closer to 50%.





Why has black American's support changed over time? I think the simply answer is that the lives have black Americans have changed significantly over that time. Black Americans are, to some extent, more integrated into American society. They're becoming significantly more economically polarized, as you will see in the book as well. And I think those things have created a different set of incentives for many African Americans. And incentives about ... That sort of pushed them towards supporting more of conservative policies. But again, what we show in the book is that despite that support, it hasn't translated like you would expect into the levels of republican party identification that you would observe among white Americans.





Matt Grossmann: And Philpot says black conservative identification is growing, but hasn't translated politically.





Tasha Philpot: I think part of it is the willingness to self-identify as conservative and to allow for that conservative to mean different things among African Americans, specifically as it relates to religion. African Americans are the most religious group in the United States. It's the ability to articulate that when it comes to whether or not they're going to place themselves on the liberal/conservative continuum and identify as conservative. Why is it growing? Again, I think it's the willingness as well as the same things that grow conservatism among whites.





Typically, you see more affluent whites being more conservative. And so, as there's more heterogeneity in the socioeconomic backgrounds of African Americans, you see a similar rise in conservatism. It's still less than half of African Americans that identify as conservative. We're not talking about the overwhelming number of African Americans, nevertheless.





What that means for the Trump administration? Certainly, we see based on presidential approval ratings that it has not translated into support for the republican party. And a lot of it has to do with the heightened racial tension that we've been experiencing over the last four years. You see a lot of racial rhetoric being used, not just among Donald Trump but other republicans. And of course, the rise in white nationalist groups, neo Nazis, the Klan that have endorsed the republican party and have become tightly aligned with the republican party in the eyes of African Americans, which ultimately would prevent blacks from voting republican even if they agree with the republican party on a number of other dimensions.