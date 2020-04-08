AND THEY HAVE SO MUCH TO BE UNDERCONFIDENT ABOUT:

On Monday, CNN's John Berman asked Navarro about the confrontation: "What are your qualifications to weigh in on medicine more than Dr. Anthony Fauci?" Navarro's response: "My qualifications, in terms of looking at the science, is that I'm a social scientist."





It's only fitting that there's a concept from social science -- psychology, specifically -- that helps us understand Navarro's bluster. In a now-famous 1999 paper, Cornell University's David Dunning and Justin Kruger found that people who did poorly on tests of abilities like logic and grammar "grossly overestimated" their own talents in those fields relative to peers. Competent people, by contrast, were less likely to overestimate their own talents. It seemed that the incompetent people knew so little that they were unable to adequately assess how little they knew -- and thus were overconfident.





This phenomenon, known as the Dunning-Kruger effect, may explain Navarro's outburst. There are important differences in this case: Navarro has basic knowledge and expertise -- he has a PhD in economics from Harvard, and actually warned Trump early on about the risks from coronavirus. He is not, however, an expert on medicine, and an economics doctorate doesn't qualify him to give medical assessments over Fauci. But not being an expert also means that you're unable to fully appreciate how little you know -- and perhaps might even make you feel comfortable shouting down a preeminent expert in the field on an issue of vital national importance.





It's not just Navarro, though. The entire Trump administration is an exercise in what happens when people without relevant expertise get to run the world's most powerful government. Nothing makes that clear than its response to the coronavirus.