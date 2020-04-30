April 30, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Wind energy overtakes gas to be leading source of electricity in Ireland (Joshua S Hill, 30 April 2020, Renew Economy)
For the first time wind energy became Ireland's leading source of electricity for a full quarter, beating out natural gas for the first three months of 2020, when it accounted for 43.8% of demand compared to natural gas's 41.8%.According to figures published this week by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the country's wind energy sector generated 3,390GWh of electricity over the first three months of 2020, equivalent to the power demand of 737,000 Irish homes.
