April 28, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Analysis: Great Britain hits coal-free electricity record amid coronavirus lockdown (Simon Evans, 28.04.2020, renew Economy)
Great Britain has run for a new record of 18 days, six hours and 15 minutes without burning coal to generate electricity - and counting - as the coronavirus lockdown cuts demand by nearly 20%.This combination means CO2 emissions from the country's electricity system have been cut by a third during the coal-free stretch relative to the same period last year, Carbon Brief analysis shows.
