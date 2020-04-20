April 20, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Europe can reach net-zero by 2050 with 100% renewables, study shows (Joshua S Hill, 20 April 2020, Renew Economy)
The modelled 100% renewables scenario would result in lower per unit energy costs which show that achieving climate neutrality by 2050 is more cost-effective compared to lower levels of ambition, with cumulative costs of achieving a 100% renewable energy system by 2050 working out as 6% lower than the cost of inadequate action resulting in only 62% renewable generation.
They'll be there by 2035.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 20, 2020 12:00 AM