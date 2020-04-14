April 14, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Scientists set new solar power efficiency record at almost 50 per cent (Michael Mazengarb, 14 April 2020, Renew Economy)
Scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the US have set a new world record solar energy conversion efficiency, producing an innovative solar cell that converts light into electricity with almost 50 per cent efficiency. [...]The researchers believe the new technique could provide a pathway for producing solar cells with even higher efficiencies that are ideally suited for use in concentrated solar power devices.
