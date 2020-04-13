April 13, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Australia renewables hit 50% of main grid's net demand on Easter Saturday (Giles Parkinson, 13 April 2020, Renew Economy)
Renewable energy hit what may be a record level of renewable energy on grid demand in the early afternoon on Easter Saturday, when the combined output of rooftop solar, large scale wind and solar and hydro power accounted for 50.4 per cent of net load.The 50 per cent share of renewables - which even the federal Coalition government now conceded will be an "annual average" by 2030, rather than a figure reached during a point in time - was attained just after noon on Easter Saturday, traditionally a time of low demand, and perhaps more so given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
