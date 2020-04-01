April 1, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Coal phase-out can provide "cheap" way to reduce emissions, researchers say (Michael Mazengarb, 31 March 2020, Renew Economy)
New research has shown that a global phase out of coal use would deliver net economic benefits in the long term, and would be an affordable way for countries to bridge the gap to limiting average global warming to no more than two degrees.The analysis has been published in the journal Nature Climate Change, and reaffirms that pushing for a phase out of coal use will lead to net economic benefits in the long term, particularly in countries that are heavy coal users.
