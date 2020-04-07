April 7, 2020
ALWAYS GRIFTING:
Trump holds "financial interest" in pharmaceutical company that produces hydroxychloroquine: NYT (MATTHEW CHAPMAN, APRIL 7, 2020, Raw Story)
The president himself, according to Peter Baker, Katie Rogers, David Enrich, and Maggie Haberman has a financial interest in Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical company that manufactures the drug under the brand Plaquenil."Some associates of Mr. Trump's have financial interests in the issue. Sanofi's largest shareholders include Fisher Asset Management, the mutual fund company run by Ken Fisher, a major donor to Republicans, including Mr. Trump," said the report. "Another investor in both Sanofi and Mylan, another pharmaceutical firm, is Invesco, the fund previously run by Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary. As of last year, Mr. Trump reported that his three family trusts each had investments in a Dodge & Cox mutual fund, whose largest holding was in Sanofi."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 7, 2020 12:00 AM