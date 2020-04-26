April 26, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump tweeted that the coronavirus task force briefings are 'not worth the time and effort' (Tom Porter, 4/26/20, Business Insider)
On Saturday the briefing was cancelled, with aides reportedly increasingly concerned about evidence showing his chances of winning the presidential election are narrowing and his appearances at the briefing are a key factor.Data in key battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania shows Trump losing ground, reported The New York Times Saturday, and for some senior Republicans his comments on Thursday were a "breaking point."On Friday, Trump only spoke for 30 minutes at the briefing and took no questions from the media, while on Saturday, the task force met privately and no briefing was held.
He lacks the discipline and self-awareness to keep his moth shut. He'll have the revolver back at his temple by Tuesday at the latest.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 26, 2020 8:04 AM