ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Dr. Lynn Goldman, dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, told Reuters it was "very unusual" for the CDC to publish advice based on anecdotes.





Over the weekend, Reuters cited two unidentified sources to report that the CDC issued guidance for doctors on prescribing chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine after the president pressured federal health officials to make the drugs available for COVID-19 patients. The document reportedly called "Information for Clinicians on Treatment Options for COVID-19 Patients" presented hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as potential treatments.



