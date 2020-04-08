April 8, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
CDC HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE PRESCRIPTION ADVICE REMOVED AFTER 'UNUSUAL' MOVE TO ISSUE GUIDELINES WITHOUT STRONG EVIDENCE (KASHMIRA GANDER, 4/8/20, Reuters)
Dr. Lynn Goldman, dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, told Reuters it was "very unusual" for the CDC to publish advice based on anecdotes.Over the weekend, Reuters cited two unidentified sources to report that the CDC issued guidance for doctors on prescribing chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine after the president pressured federal health officials to make the drugs available for COVID-19 patients. The document reportedly called "Information for Clinicians on Treatment Options for COVID-19 Patients" presented hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as potential treatments.The CDC told Reuters at the time that it provided the guidance after a request by the White House coronavirus task force, who asked the agency to look at existing literature and "post the information as quickly as possible."
