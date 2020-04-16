ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Lindsey Graham outraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison in SC's record-setting Senate race ( Jamie Lovegrove, Apr 15, 2020, Post & Courier)





U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison outraised the incumbent Republican for the first time in the race over the initial three months of 2020, setting a South Carolina campaign fundraising record in the process.





With neither the Senator nor Donald polling at 50% and Mr. Graham within the margin of error in his race, this is the sort of place where the GOP will be playing defense, rather than trying to win the presidential.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 16, 2020 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd