ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Are Republicans sick and tired of all the #winning yet? (CHARLES SYKES APRIL 14, 2020, The Bulwark)

Karma being the bitch Goddess that she is, Republican-backed conservative supreme court justice Dan Kelly was defeated by his liberal challenger in Wisconsin. And it was not even close.





That election was, of course, the reason the state's GOP insisted on holding the election last Tuesday, despite pleas from health officials to postpone the vote or shift to mail-in ballots. The images of long lines of voters in make-shift masks--contrasted with Republican assembly speaker Robin Vos in full PPE insisting that voting was "incredibly safe"--were instantly iconic.





State Republicans wagered that the horrifically bad optics would be worth it, if they could just save Kelly's seat.





They failed in spectacular fashion.





When they finally got around to counting the votes from last week's pandemic election, Kelly's liberal challenger Jill Karofsky beat him by more than 10 percentage points--which translates to more than 120,000 votes. It was a blowout in a state that has become notorious for its close elections. Despite their efforts to make voting as difficult as possible, Republicans were overwhelmed by a tsunami of mail-in votes. [...]



