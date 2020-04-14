ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Joe Biden's resurgence to become the Democrats' presumptive nominee is opening new paths to defeat President Trump, swing-state polls show.





The big picture: If Biden can keep his current leads over Trump in general-election matchups, it could create opportunities for pickups of three big states -- Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.





That's without hurting Dems' chances to take back Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the key wins that sent Trump to the White House in 2016.