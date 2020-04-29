April 29, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
'My Fellow American': Donald Trump letter to stimulus check recipients raises objections (Michael Collins, 4/29/20, USA TODAY)
Americans who received a stimulus check from the federal government also are getting something else in the mail: a letter from President Donald Trump.A one-page letter from Trump started arriving over the weekend in the mailboxes of millions of Americans who received stimulus payments of up to $1,200 under a new law designed to help the economy recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The awesome thing is that it's not one page; the entire text is also printed in Spanish!
