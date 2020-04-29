ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

In a new book out this month, a Republican member of Congress offers one of the most brutal and surgical eviscerations of President Trump's leadership style that has been put to print.





"The problem with today's society is that it is swelling with the wrong role models," he writes. "Abandoning traditional heroes for new and exciting villains who represent self-indulgence, loud-mouthed commentary, angry fist-shaking activism, or insulting spitfire politics."





This is, he says, infecting our entire society, which "has grown out of control often at the expense of logic, decency, and virtue." We now "mock virtue without considering how its abandonment accelerates our moral decay" and "don a mantle of fragility, of anger, of childishness, and are utterly shameless in doing so."





"A culture characterized by self-pity, indulgence, outrage, and resentment is a culture that falls apart," he argues.





On Earth 2, this may have been the launching pad for a courageous and ambitious primary campaign that stands up for virtue in the face of our fragile, angry, childish, shameless, self-indulgent, loud-mouthed, insulting, self-pitying, and resentful president.



