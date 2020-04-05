ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

RPA is a rules-based task automation program. This means the AI can move data from one place to another. However, the program does not so much learn a particular business processes or optimize data, it works according to the rules provided by the developer. RPA is particularly helpful for gathering data on external websites and portals.





As an example, if a mortgage company wanted to collect housing data from a competitor, RPA can be configured to do that. This is helpful for mortgage loan processing because it reduces the time spent inputting data therefore reducing errors.