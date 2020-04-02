A MASSIVE SOCIOLOGY EXPERIMENT:





The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has brought out the caring side of people across the world with Google searches on how to donate or help different groups of people affected at an all-time high.





According to Google Trends, people are searching for ways to show gratitude toward all those working tirelessly during the pandemic. Americans have been researching how to thank their bus drivers, nurses, healthcare providers, and workers. They have also searched for how to support local and small businesses.





Other high search trends include "how to volunteer," "how to help the community," "how to help the elderly," and "food donation."



