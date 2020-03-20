YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





As an increasing number of carmakers cut sedan offerings in favor of market-dominating trucks and SUVs, some, like Hyundai, aren't just keeping sedans around -- they're fully making them over.





Hyundai debuted the 2021 Elantra on Tuesday, along with a first-ever hybrid option and new looks that are far edgier than its price point. They're in line with those of the new Sonata, which debuted last year with styling so unlike most of the cars in its class, it almost looked strange sporting a Hyundai badge.





The abundance of tech features is similar, too: Just like in the new Sonata, forward-collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, high-beam assist, and driver-attention warnings all come standard.