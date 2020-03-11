YEAH, BUT THE GOP STILL HAS OLD WHITE MEN:

(1) The Democratic Coalition Is Less Susceptible to a Populist Charlatan





The Democrats' national coalition in 2020 was not immune to charlatans or populists but, unlike the Republicans, it made them constitutionally capable of staving one off.





Republican elected officials, strategists, and pundits spent the weeks leading up to Super Tuesday gleefully mocking anti-Trump Republicans and Democrats as the party looked to be stumbling towards nominating Bernie. They claimed that it proved what they had argued all along--that Trump was just a natural reaction because it was the Democrats who were really the crazy ones.





The past two weeks have destroyed these arguments. The Republican commentators didn't understand that the Democratic party is hardier than the GOP was. The Democratic coalition isn't as reactionary. The strong Democratic voting blocs aren't as easily seduced by grifters.





This isn't an opinion. It's just a plain fact. Look at the numbers.



