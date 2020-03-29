YEAH, BUT SHE'S GOT COOTIES:

First of all, she has a name. Gretchen Whitmer. She is not "the woman" or "all she does is sit there" or "you know who I'm talking about" -- all phrases President Donald Trump has used besides saying the actual name of the person Michigan voters elected to govern us.





It's "Gretchen Whitmer." Show some respect. At a time when Americans must adjust to a world without hugs, kisses or handshakes, the least a president of the United States can do is call our governor by her name.





And stop complaining about her "complaining." Gretchen Whitmer hasn't done anything that every Michigander doesn't want her to do -- ask the federal government for masks, ventilators, test kits and other aid to fight the COVID-19 virus that is infecting and killing us.





She's not speaking for herself. She's speaking for the people.