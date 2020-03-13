YEAH, BUT PRESIDENT OBAMA IS BLACK:

. (Beth Cameron , March 13, 2020, Washington Post)

When President Trump took office in 2017, the White House's National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense survived the transition intact. Its mission was the same as when I was asked to lead the office, established after the Ebola epidemic of 2014: to do everything possible within the vast powers and resources of the U.S. government to prepare for the next disease outbreak and prevent it from becoming an epidemic or pandemic.





One year later, I was mystified when the White House dissolved the office, leaving the country less prepared for pandemics like covid-19.